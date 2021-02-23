With fans back at Barclays, Nets beat Kings 127-118

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III tries to steal the ball from Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in New York, as Sacramento Kings guards DaQuan Jeffries (19) and Buddy Hield (24) watch from the floor. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

BROOKLYN — Bruce Brown scored 13 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 127-118 win over the Sacramento Kings.

The Nets had five players score in double figures. James Harden recorded his sixth triple-double with the Nets, finishing with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists.

Kyrie Irving added 21 points as Brooklyn extended its winning streak to seven games.

The Nets swept their season series with Sacramento.

De’Aaron Fox scored 27 points for the Kings, who lost their eighth straight.

