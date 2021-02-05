With Durant forced to leave, Raptors beat Nets 123-117

Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving, center, fights for control of the ball with Toronto Raptors’ Aron Baynes (46) and Fred VanVleet (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

BROOKLYN — With Kevin Durant forced out of the game in the third quarter because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 123-117 behind 33 points from Pascal Siakam.

Durant’s first game against the Raptors since rupturing his Achilles tendon in the 2019 NBA Finals was a frustrating one for him and a confusing night for everyone.

The superstar forward wasn’t available to start the game — entering as a reserve for the first time in his 867-game NBA career — then was told he had to depart in the third quarter.