Thunder start slow, end Knicks’ 3-game win streak 101-89

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Darius Bazley, right, blocks a shot by New York Knicks’ Elfrid Payton (6), center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

MANHATTAN — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, Hamidou Diallo scored a season-high 23 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame an ugly start to beat the New York Knicks 101-89.

Al Horford added 15 points and was practically the only offense early for the Thunder, who got almost nothing to fall at the start but got better as the game went along and improved to 4-1 on the road.

RJ Barrett scored 19 points for the Knicks, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Julius Randle, scoreless in the first half, finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

