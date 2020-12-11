The NBA preseason begins, with empty arenas as the stages

Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee (38) attempts a layup as New York Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr., defends during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT, Mich. — John Wall was back on the floor for the first time in nearly two years.

DeMarcus Cousins played for the first time since the 2019 NBA Finals.

And the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers were home, with nobody there to watch.

The NBA preseason — a truncated 49-game, nine-day sprint — opened Friday with a five-game slate, action returning to NBA arenas for the first time in exactly nine months.

As will be the case in most buildings, at least to start the season, almost nobody was at any of these games.

The New York Knicks won their preseason opener Friday 90-84 over the Detroit Pistons.