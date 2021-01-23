Sexton scores 25, Cavaliers beat Durant-less Nets 125-113

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Andre Drummond (3) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets’ James Harden (13) and DeAndre Jordan (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND — Collin Sexton had 25 points and nine assists, Andre Drummond added 19 points and 16 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets for the second time in three days, 125-113.

The Nets played without superstar forward Kevin Durant, who was held out as a precautionary measure as he continues his comeback from right Achilles tendon surgery.

Kyrie Irving scored 38 points and James Harden had 19 points and 11 assists for Brooklyn, which lost 147-135 in double-overtime to the Cavaliers in the debut of its new trio Wednesday.

