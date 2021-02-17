Ross scores season-high 30, Magic rally past Knicks 107-89

Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) strips the ball from New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) as Magic forward Al-Farouq Aminu helps defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Terrence Ross scored 18 of his season-high 30 points in the second half, and the Orlando Magic used a decisive third-quarter run to beat the New York Knicks 107-89.

Orlando went on a 25-8 run over the final 9 minutes of the third quarter and outscored New York 30-14 in the period to wipe out a three-point halftime deficit.

The Knicks’ season-best three-game winning streak ended. Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 17 rebounds, his 20th double-double of the season.

Evan Fournier scored 19 points.

Julius Randle had 25 points and seven rebounds for New York.

