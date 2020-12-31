Raptors hold Knicks to 3 for 36 from 3, win without Siakam

NBA

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
APTOPIX Knicks Raptors Basketball

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) knocks the ball away from New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Fred VanVleet scored 25 points and the Toronto Raptors, playing without star forward Pascal Siakam, earned their first victory this season by beating the New York Knicks 100-83.

New York’s bid for a three-game win streak was ruined by 3-for-36 shooting from 3-point range.

Siakam, who left the court promptly in frustration Tuesday night after fouling out of a game at Philadelphia, was on the Toronto bench but not in uniform.

Norman Powell started at small forward and finished with 17 points after making three of Toronto’s first four baskets.

Kyle Lowry had 20 points for the Raptors (1-3).

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

City beaches will open on schedule with health precautions

Jackson Heights apartments destroyed in fire

Andrew Giuliani targeting run against Cuomo in 2022

﻿Transit and infrastructure projects addressed in NY budget

Vaccinations continue as UK strain becomes dominant

Beautiful weather for the Mets and the rest of New York Thursday

Testimony continues in Chauvin trial

90 drug convictions vacated based on the work of disgraced former NYPD detective

Lincoln Center program honors health care workers