Randle’s triple-double powers Knicks to 95-86 win over Cavs

New York Knicks’ Julius Randle, back, passes the ball away from Cleveland Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Cleveland. The Knicks won 95-86. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND — Julius Randle had 28 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his first triple-double in two years, leading the New York Knicks to a 95-86 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Randle, who scored 18 in the first half as New York built a 16-point lead, completed his seventh career triple-double with an assist on Elfrid Payton’s 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.

Reggie Bullock scored 17 points and Payton had 14 points, eight boards and seven assists for the Knicks, who won their second straight and earned their first road win of the season.

Andre Drummond notched his fourth double-double for the Cavaliers with 18 points, 17 rebounds and a season-high six blocked shots.