Randle, Knicks outmuscle Beal-less Wizards in 109-91 win

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) reaches for the ball in front of Washington Wizards center Alex Len, back, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Julius Randle had 24 points and 18 rebounds and the New York Knicks cruised to a 109-91 victory over the cold-shooting Washington Wizards.

Derrick Rose scored 14 points in 20 efficient minutes off the bench in his second game for the Knicks, who stopped a two-game skid.

Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Wizards, who lacked a reliable second option with NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal sitting out to rest for the first time this season.

The Knicks dominated inside, with a 58-42 advantage in points in the paint and a 65-46 edge in rebounding.

