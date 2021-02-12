Randle, Knicks outmuscle Beal-less Wizards in 109-91 win

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Julius Randle had 24 points and 18 rebounds and the New York Knicks cruised to a 109-91 victory over the cold-shooting Washington Wizards.
Derrick Rose scored 14 points in 20 efficient minutes off the bench in his second game for the Knicks, who stopped a two-game skid.
Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Wizards, who lacked a reliable second option with NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal sitting out to rest for the first time this season.
The Knicks dominated inside, with a 58-42 advantage in points in the paint and a 65-46 edge in rebounding.