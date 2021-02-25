Quickley, Randle lead Knicks to 140-121 beating of Kings

New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) celebrates with forward Obi Toppin (1) after scoring the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool)

MANHATTAN — Immanuel Quickley scored 18 of his 25 points in the first half, and Julius Randle had 21 points and 14 rebounds to power the New York Knicks to a 140-121 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Quickley and Randle were two of six Knicks players to finish in double figures in scoring as New York improved to 16-17.

Alec Burks had 24 off the bench, Derrick Rose finished with 18, RJ Barrett had 12 and Reggie Bullock chipped in with 10 as the Knicks had a season high for points.

The Kings dropped their ninth straight. De’Aaron Fox scored 29 points for the Kings.