Payton, Randle power Knicks past Lillard, Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) drives against New York Knicks guard Elfrid Payton (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool)

MANHATTAN — Elfrid Payton and Julius Randle scored 22 points apiece to power the New York Knicks to a 110-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Six players scored in double figures for New York, which has won two straight and improved to 11-13.

RJ Barrett scored 18 points, Alec Burks added 16 and fellow reserve Immanuel Quickley had 12.

Damian Lillard scored 29 points in his return to the lineup but Portland had its two-game winning streak end.

Lillard, who missed Portland’s 121-105 victory at Philadelphia on Thursday with a strained abdomen, started and played 38 minutes.