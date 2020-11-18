Nets trade 19th pick, get Shamet from Clippers in 3-team deal

Los Angeles Clippers’ Landry Shamet (20) shoots over Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

BROOKLYN — The Brooklyn Nets traded the 19th pick in the NBA draft to the Los Angeles Clippers for guard Landry Shamet in a three-team trade Wednesday night with the Detroit Pistons.

Brooklyn selected Saddiq Bey for the Clippers, who sent Shamet to the Nets. Los Angeles flipped Bey, who played at Villanova, to Detroit for Luke Kennard.

Shamet, 23, is entering his third season. He split his rookie year between Philadelphia and Los Angeles, and spent all of last season with the Clippers.

He averaged 9.3 points on 40.4% shooting from the field.