Nets to re-sign Joe Harris, meeting top offseason priority

Joe Harris, Pascal Siakam Nets

Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris (12) shoots for three points with Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) defending during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Feb. 12, 2020, in New York.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Joe Harris has agreed to re-sign with the Nets, keeping one of the NBA’s best shooters in Brooklyn.

The Nets checked off what general manager Sean Marks called their biggest priority in free agency by agreeing to a deal with the swingman.

Priority Sports, which represents Harris, announced the deal on Twitter.

ESPN reported that Harris would get $75 million over four years.

Harris finished his fourth season in Brooklyn by averaging a career-best 14.5 points in 69 games in 2019-20.

