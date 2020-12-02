Nets to open season Dec. 22 against Golden State at Barclays

BROOKLYN — The Brooklyn Nets will open the 2020-21 NBA season with a matchup against their biggest star’s former team.
The Nets will host the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 22 at Barclays Center to open the NBA’s season, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic extending the 2019-20 season into the fall.
The game will feature Steph Curry’s Warriors presumably taking on their former teammate Kevin Durant, who won two NBA titles in the Bay Area. Durant has said that he has no limitations on his play after returning from a torn achilles that kept him out of the entire 2019-20 season.
Brooklyn is hoping Durant will team with Kyrie Irving, himself limited to only 20 games in 2019-20, to return the Nets to the NBA’s elite.
The NBA also announced that the Nets will be facing Kyrie Irving’s former team, the Boston Celtics, on Christmas Day. The Nets will visit Boston in one of the league’s nationally televised Christmas games.