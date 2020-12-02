Nets to open season Dec. 22 against Golden State at Barclays

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2019, file photo, Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving, left, and Kevin Durant watch the game action from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in New York. With so much uncertainty around the NBA season, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks is no longer ruling Kevin Durant out for the season. Marks had repeatedly said he didn’t expect Durant to play this season while recovering from Achilles tendon surgery, but he acknowledged Wednesday that everything is unknown now that the season is suspended because of the new coronavirus. Even Kyrie Irving, who had shoulder surgery on March 3, might be available if play stretched into the summer. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

BROOKLYN — The Brooklyn Nets will open the 2020-21 NBA season with a matchup against their biggest star’s former team.

The Nets will host the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 22 at Barclays Center to open the NBA’s season, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic extending the 2019-20 season into the fall.

The game will feature Steph Curry’s Warriors presumably taking on their former teammate Kevin Durant, who won two NBA titles in the Bay Area. Durant has said that he has no limitations on his play after returning from a torn achilles that kept him out of the entire 2019-20 season.

Brooklyn is hoping Durant will team with Kyrie Irving, himself limited to only 20 games in 2019-20, to return the Nets to the NBA’s elite.

The NBA also announced that the Nets will be facing Kyrie Irving’s former team, the Boston Celtics, on Christmas Day. The Nets will visit Boston in one of the league’s nationally televised Christmas games.