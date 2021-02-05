Nets pull Durant mid-game due to ‘health and safety protocol’

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks to pass during pregame warmups before an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

BROOKLYN — The Brooklyn Nets pulled forward Kevin Durant from their game against the Toronto Raptors Friday for what the team calls league “healthy and safety protocols.”

The Nets had originally stated that Durant would not be able to play against Toronto. ESPN reports that after missing the beginning of the game and subsequently being cleared to play, Durant was unable to play at the direction of the league.

This is the second time this season that Durant, playing his first meaningful basketball since the 2019 NBA Finals, has missed time due to the league’s protocols surrounding the pandemic.

Durant managed to amass eight points, six rebounds and five assists in just 19 minutes on the floor before being pulled.