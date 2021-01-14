Nets GM: Superstars will sacrifice to make Harden deal work

BROOKLYN — Before Nets brought James Harden to Brooklyn, general manager Sean Marks needed to hear if Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were willing to share the stage and the ball.

All the players told Marks what he needed to hear so the GM pulled the trigger on the blockbuster deal.

The Nets acquired Harden, the three-time scoring champion, from Houston.

The deal gives the Nets three of the best scorers in the NBA. But they will have to sacrifice shots to make it work.

Marks says they will because they have told him they are committed to winning.