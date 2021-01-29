Nets don’t miss Durant in 147-125 win over Thunder

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY — James Harden and Kyrie Irving each scored 25 points to help Brooklyn roll past the Oklahoma City Thunder 147-125, as the Nets rested Kevin Durant.

Nets coach Steve Nash said he was protecting Durant, the league’s No. 2 scorer.

Brooklyn made the move work, shooting 57% from the field and scoring a season-high point total.

Theo Maledon scored 24 points and was perfect on six shots from long range for the Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points and Hamidou Diallo added 18 for Oklahoma City.