Nets don’t miss Durant in 147-125 win over Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY — James Harden and Kyrie Irving each scored 25 points to help Brooklyn roll past the Oklahoma City Thunder 147-125, as the Nets rested Kevin Durant.
Nets coach Steve Nash said he was protecting Durant, the league’s No. 2 scorer.
Brooklyn made the move work, shooting 57% from the field and scoring a season-high point total.
Theo Maledon scored 24 points and was perfect on six shots from long range for the Thunder.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points and Hamidou Diallo added 18 for Oklahoma City.