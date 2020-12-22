Nets begin season Tuesday night with high expectations

NBA

Kevin Durant, Kyrie irving

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) approaches Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

BROOKLYN — The NBA couldn’t have asked for a better opening game for the 2020-21 season.

Kevin Durant returns to the court from an achilles injury that has sidelined him for 18 months. His new team, the Brooklyn Nets, taking on his old team, the Golden State Warriors, whom he won two titles with.

Throw in the mix that Kyrie Irving is also back at full health, plus a big-name first-year coach in Steve Nash making his debut. All of a sudden, the Nets are appointment television.

New York City may still be a Knicks town, but there’s no question who the most interesting team is. Tuesday night’s season opener isn’t just a reunion for Durant and the Warriors but also a debut of what many see as a new look Nets under Steve Nash, who spent five years at Golden State himself as a development consultant.

Just like Durant and Irving, Nash will be under heavy scrutiny. However, players say that’s all outside the locker room. Inside, everyone’s on the same page and there’s no second-guessing the rookie coach.

