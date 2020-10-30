Nash hires Mike D’Antoni, Amare Stoudemire for his Nets coaching staff

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2008, file photo, Phoenix Suns guard Steve Nash, left, talks with head coach Mike D’Antoni during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Hornets in Phoenix. D’Antoni and Amare Stoudemire are joining Nash’s coaching staff, bringing a glimpse of the old Phoenix Suns to Brooklyn. Nash hired his old coach and pick-and-roll partner as assistants Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, filling out his staff for his rookie season as an NBA coach. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

BROOKLYN — Mike D’Antoni and Amare Stoudemire are joining Steve Nash’s coaching staff.

They bring a glimpse of the old Phoenix Suns to Brooklyn. Nash hired his old coach and pick-and-roll partner as assistants Friday, filling out his staff for his rookie season as an NBA coach.

D’Antoni won the first of his two Coach of the Year awards in 2005 while leading the potent Suns to 62 victories behind the play of point guard Nash and power forward Stoudemire.

D’Antoni spent the last four seasons coaching the Houston Rockets.

Ime Udoka was also hired as an assistant by the Nets.

