Kyrie Irving has 35 points, Nets use defense to rout Pacers

BROOKLYN — Kyrie Irving had 35 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets were defensively dominant in the first half in shutting down the Indiana Pacers 104-94 to snap a three-game losing streak.
A night after an embarrassing effort in Detroit, when the Nets yielded 38 points in the first quarter, the Pacers didn’t reach that total until 8:46 remained in the third.
By then, the Nets had built a 32-point halftime lead, their largest since moving to Brooklyn in 2012, and with a 62-30 bulge allowed just two more points than their best total since moving from New Jersey.