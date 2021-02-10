Kyrie Irving has 35 points, Nets use defense to rout Pacers

Brooklyn Nets’ DeAndre Jordan dunks in front of Indiana Pacers’ Myles Turner, left, Malcolm Brogdon, center, and Domantas Sabonis, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

BROOKLYN — Kyrie Irving had 35 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets were defensively dominant in the first half in shutting down the Indiana Pacers 104-94 to snap a three-game losing streak.

A night after an embarrassing effort in Detroit, when the Nets yielded 38 points in the first quarter, the Pacers didn’t reach that total until 8:46 remained in the third.

By then, the Nets had built a 32-point halftime lead, their largest since moving to Brooklyn in 2012, and with a 62-30 bulge allowed just two more points than their best total since moving from New Jersey.