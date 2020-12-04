Knicks to open season Dec. 23 in Indiana

DALLAS, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 08: Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks at American Airlines Center on November 08, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The New York Knicks will return to action just in time for Christmas.

The Knickerbockers’ 2020-21 season begins Dec. 23, when they visit the Indiana Pacers, as the team announced the “first half” of their season schedule, which includes 37 of the 72 games the Knicks and every NBA team are planning to play this year.

The home opener, which will mark the return of professional sports to Madison Square Garden, will be against the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 26. The last professional event to take place at the Garden was Mar. 8, when the Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons.

New York will face the city rival Brooklyn Nets for the first time on Jan. 13 at MSG. They will play the Nets two more times in the second half of the season, will be announced at a later date.

The Knicks will face the NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James twice this season. Both games will take place in the second half of the schedule. They play a home and home against the reigning Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat on Jan. 7 and Jan. 9.

You can read the Knicks full first half schedule here.