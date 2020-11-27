Knicks to open pre-season in Detroit; Nets home to Wizards

NEW YORK — The New York Knicks will return to action on Dec. 11 to begin their pre-season ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season, with the Brooklyn Nets following two days later.

In a preview of what much of the NBA season could look like during the pandemic, the Knicks will play a pair of 2-game series against the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks will head to Michigan to play Detroit on Dec. 11 and Dec. 13. They will then come home and host Cleveland at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 16 and Dec. 18.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets will play an even smaller pre-season schedule. On Dec. 13, they’ll open up at Barclays Center against the Washington Wizards. They’ll wrap it up with a trip to Boston on Dec. 18.

The 2020-21 NBA season is scheduled to begin Dec. 22. No fans are permitted inside Madison Square Garden or Barclays Center for the time being.