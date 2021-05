Knicks snap 3-game losing streak with 102-81 rout of Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Taurean Prince heads for the basket as New York Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson (23) defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK — Rookie guard Immanuel Quickley scored 25 points off the bench and led the New York Knicks to a 102-81 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Quickley was one of five players to score in double figures as New York snapped a three-game losing streak.

R.J. Barrett added 24 points, Julius Randle finished with 16 and Austin Rivers 13.

Darius Garland (24 points), Collin Sexton (17) and Jarrett Allen (15) were the only double-figure scorers for the Cavaliers, who scored a season low in points and have dropped three of four.