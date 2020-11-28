Knicks sign Kidd-Gilchrist, draft pick Quickley

Dallas Mavericks forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (9) shoots against Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK — The Knicks made a pair of moves on Saturday to bolster their roster ahead of the fast approaching 2020-21 NBA season.

New York signed former Dallas Mavericks forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to a free agent contract. Terms were not disclosed. Kidd-Gilchrist, 27, spent most of eight seasons in Charlotte before making the stretch run with the Dallas Mavericks in 2019-20.

The former NCAA champion with Kentucky averaged just nine minutes a game off the bench in 19 regular season and playoff games with Dallas.

New York also signed guard Immanuel Quickley. He was shipped to New York in a 3-team deal with Oklahoma City — who picked him 25th overall in this year’s NBA Draft — and Minnesota. Quickley also played at Kentucky and won SEC Player of the Year and all-SEC honors in 2019-20.