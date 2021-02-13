Knicks send Rockets to fifth straight loss with 121-99 win

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett dunks next to Houston Rockets’ John Wall (1) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in New York. (Wendell Cruz/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK — Julius Randle and rookie Immanuel Quickley each scored 22 points and the New York Knicks sent the Houston Rockets to a season-high fifth straight loss with a 121-99 victory.

Derrick Rose added 16 points for the Knicks, who had no problem in their first game after losing starting center Mitchell Robinson to a broken right hand Friday night in a victory at Washington.

John Wall scored 26 points and Eric Gordon had 24 for the Rockets, who are 0-5 since Christian Wood sprained his right ankle.

Houston also played without Victor Oladipo because of a sprained right foot.