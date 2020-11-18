Knicks select PF Obi Toppin with the 8th pick in NBA Draft

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 2020, file photo, Dayton’s Obi Toppin (1) reacts as he dunks the ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duquesne. Toppin is a possible pick in the NBA Draft, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)

NEW YORK — The New York Knicks selected power forward Obi Toppin from Dayton University with the 8th pick in the NBA Draft.

Toppin is a Brooklyn native who attended Ossining High School in Westchester County.

The 22-year-old joins a Knicks team that went 21-45 in 2019-20.