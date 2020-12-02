Knicks fighting for respect amid another rebuilding year

NEW YORK — It’s another rebuilding year for the New York Knicks.

Some would call it futility but the orange and blue are prepared to fight against expectations in 2020-21.

“I’m just excited to compete and get out there,” said point guard Elfrid Payton. “I feel like we’re being counted out.”

New York is projected to be among the worst teams in the NBA. Some of those lowly expectations are centered around the team’s instability at point guard.

They have five players, including Payton, duking it out for the starting spot.

“My job is to work as hard as I possibly can and live with the results,” Payton said. “It’s not for me to pick who starts.”

Point guard battles are nothing new to the Knickerbockers. Last season’s backcourt was crowded between Payton, Dennis Smith Jr. and Frank Ntilikina.

One of the biggest differences this year is the addition of Austin Rivers.

“I don’t care about starting, I want to finish,” Rivers said. “Whatever role this team needs me to do.”

Rivers came to New York to be a part of something special. While some free agents have been hesitant to sign in New York, Rivers wasn’t.

He still believes this is a marquee NBA franchise.

“We’re in an era where everybody likes riding a wave, people have lost interest in going somewhere and making something great again,” Rivers said. “People not wanting to come here? Our job is to change that.”