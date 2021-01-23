Kings overcome late cold spell to beat Knicks 103-94

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, right, is fouled by Sacramento Kings forward Glenn Robinson III, left, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO — Harrison Barnes had 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Sacramento Kings overcame a cold shooting spell late in the fourth quarter to hold off the New York Knicks 103-94 and end a four-game losing streak.

The Kings made only three shots over the final six minutes but made up for it by going 7 of 8 on free throws down the stretch.

De’Aaron Fox added 22 points and seven assists for Sacramento, which had lost nine of its previous 11.

Julius Randle had 26 points and 15 rebounds for the Knicks. RJ Barrett added 21 points and seven rebounds.

