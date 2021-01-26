Jazz rally past the Knicks 108-94

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, left, lays the ball up as New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel (3) defends in the second half during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert had 18 points, 19 rebounds and four blocked shots, and the Utah Jazz beat the New York Knicks 108-94 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive win.

Royce O’Neale scored 20 points, helping Utah overcome a quiet night for Donovan Mitchell. Mike Conley had 19 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Mitchell finished with nine points on 3-for-15 shooting.

Austin Rivers scored 25 points for New York — all in the first half. Julius Randle had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and R.J. Barrett scored 17 in the Knicks’ third straight loss.

The Jazz trailed by as many 15 points in the first half, but they grabbed the lead for good when they opened the fourth quarter with a 20-3 run. O’Neale punctuated the run with three straight baskets, giving Utah a 100-84 lead with 5:19 remaining.

Utah endured a cold spell on offense during the first quarter. The Jazz missed 12 of their first 14 shots and shot 2 of 13 from the perimeter during the period. They made only six baskets in the first 12 minutes.