Irving, Nets each fined $25,000 for point guard’s silence

NBA

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Nets Wizards Basketball

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) dribbles the ball against Washington Wizards forward Troy Brown Jr. (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Washington. The Wizards won 113-107. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

BROOKLYN — The NBA has fined Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets $25,000 apiece because he has refused to speak to the media thus far during the preseason.

In announcing the fines, the NBA said Irving has refused on several occasions this week to participate in team media availability.

Irving has not spoken during any of the Nets’ press sessions, all being held via Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He released a statement through his publicist last Friday to address his media silence, saying he wanted to ensure that his message was conveyed properly.

