Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving (11) drives past Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert (27) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

BROOKLYN — Kyrie Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the first half to lead the undermanned Brooklyn Nets to a 130-96 win over the Utah Jazz.

Brooklyn, which entered the game having lost two straight and four of five, never trailed.

The Nets led 35-14 after the first quarter, and 63-44 at the half.

Brooklyn’s 19-point halftime lead was its biggest in about 10 months.

In the Nets’ 139-120 win over San Antonio on Mar. 6, 2020, they had a 21-point (75-54) halftime lead.