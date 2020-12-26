Embiid, Simmons extend dominance of Knicks as Sixers rout

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks to pass between New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

MANHATTAN — Joel Embiid had 27 points and 10 rebounds while remaining unbeaten at Madison Square Garden, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the New York Knicks 109-89.

Ben Simmons had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists while also leading the defensive effort that forced New York’s RJ Barrett into a miserable shooting performance.

Embiid and Simmons have never dropped a game at MSG, and the Sixers have won the last 13 meetings overall.

Tobias Harris and Seth Curry each scored 17 points as Philadelphia improved to 2-0. Julius Randle scored 25 points and Alec Burks added 22 for the Knicks, 0-2 under Tom Thibodeau.