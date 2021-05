Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots next to Atlanta Hawks’ Solomon Hill during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA — Kevin Durant scored 32 points and James Harden had 31 to lead a productive night for Brooklyn’s big three scorers and the Nets beat the Atlanta Hawks 132-128 in overtime.

Harden added 15 assists and eight rebounds. Kyrie Irving scored 26 points for Brooklyn.

Trae Young had 28 points and 14 assists for Atlanta.

Cam Reddish scored a season-high 24 points while John Collins and De’Andre Hunter each had 21 points.

Durant’s dunk gave the Nets a 127-121 lead in the extra period.