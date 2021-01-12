Durant scores 34, Nets charge back from 18 down, top Nuggets

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) goes for a layup as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Jamal Murray (27) defend during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

BROOKLYN — Kevin Durant had 34 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds, Bruce Brown made a huge contribution while starting for the absent Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets rallied from 18 down to beat the Denver Nuggets 122-116.

Brown scored 16 points, including the tying and go-ahead baskets down the stretch.

Durant followed with Brooklyn’s next six points, including a 3-pointer that essentially put it away at 120-113 with 27 seconds to play.

Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the Nuggets, who were trying to sweep a three-game road trip.

