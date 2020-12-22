Durant returns with 22 points as Nets rout Warriors, 125-99

NBA

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Kevin Durant, Kelly Oubre Jr.. Eric Paschall

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots as Golden State Warriors forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) defends with Golden State Warriors forward Eric Paschall (7) looking on from the floor during the first quarter of an opening night NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

BROOKLYN — Kevin Durant looked good as new against his old team, Kyrie Irving was even better and the Brooklyn Nets emphatically kicked off the Steve Nash era with a 125-99 victory over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA’s season opener.

Durant shook off 18 months of rust and finished with 22 points in 25 minutes of his first official game since rupturing his Achilles tendon while playing for Golden State in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Irving led Brooklyn with 26 points as the Nets led by as many as 38.

Stephen Curry had 20 points and 10 assists for the Warriors.

