Durant out until after All-Star break with hamstring injury

NEW YORK — Kevin Durant will be out through the All-Star break because of a hamstring injury.
That means the Brooklyn Nets star won’t play in the All-Star game, for which he was chosen to serve as a team captain.
The Nets said Friday that after a routine follow-up MRI on Durant’s left hamstring, it was determined that he needed additional recovery time.
Durant has missed Brooklyn’s last six games.
The Nets, who have won eight straight, have three more games before the break.
Durant was the leading vote-getter in the Eastern Conference.