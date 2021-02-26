Durant out until after All-Star break with hamstring injury

NBA

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
De’Andre Jordan, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets DeAndre Jordan, left, Kevin Durant, center, and Kyrie Irving watch their teammates play the Sacramento King during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Durant did not play due to an injury. The Nets won 136-125. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

NEW YORK — Kevin Durant will be out through the All-Star break because of a hamstring injury.

That means the Brooklyn Nets star won’t play in the All-Star game, for which he was chosen to serve as a team captain.

The Nets said Friday that after a routine follow-up MRI on Durant’s left hamstring, it was determined that he needed additional recovery time.

Durant has missed Brooklyn’s last six games.

The Nets, who have won eight straight, have three more games before the break.

Durant was the leading vote-getter in the Eastern Conference.

