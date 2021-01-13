Durant, Nets beat Knicks while short-handed with Harden trade pending

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guards Austin Rivers (8) and RJ Barrett (9) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in New York. (Brad Penner/Pool Photo via AP)

MANHATTAN — Kevin Durant scored 26 points as the solo superstar before soon centering a Big Three, leading the Brooklyn Nets, short-handed after agreeing to a trade for James Harden, to a 116-109 victory over the New York Knicks.

Durant was already scheduled to play on both nights of a back-to-back for the first time since surgery to repair his Achilles tendon.

He maybe had to do a little more than planned after the Nets shook up their roster earlier in the day with a four-team blockbuster highlighted by the acquisition of Harden, the three-time NBA scoring champion.

Julius Randle scored 30 points for the Knicks.