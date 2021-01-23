Durant, Irving help Nets hold off Adebayo, Heat 128-124

Miami Heat’s Gabe Vincent (2) defends against Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

BROOKLYN — Kevin Durant scored 31 points, Kyrie Irving took over late and had 28 and the Brooklyn Nets overcame Bam Adebayo’s career-high 41 points to beat the Miami Heat 128-124.

James Harden finished with 12 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds as the Nets won for the first time with their three superstars playing together.

They lost consecutive games with dismal defensive efforts in Cleveland and barely got enough stops to hold off a short-handed Heat team that had been limited to 81 points a night earlier.

Goran Dragic scored 19 points and Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson each had 18 for the Heat.