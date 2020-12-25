Durant, Irving combine for 66 points as Nets rout Celtics

Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant plays against the Boston Celtics during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON — Kyrie Irving scored 37 points with eight assists in his return to Boston and Kevin Durant added 29 for Brooklyn on Friday to lead the Nets to a 123-95 victory over the Celtics.

Irving was 7 of 10 from 3-point range in his first regular-season game at TD Garden since he opted out of his Celtics contract in 2019.

Jaylen Brown scored 27 with eight rebounds for the Celtics and Jayson Tatum had 20 points and eight boards.

The game began after a moment of silence for former Celtics player and coach K.C. Jones, who died earlier Friday.