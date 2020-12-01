Durant hopeful ahead of return to court with Nets

FILE- In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant watches during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. Kevin Durant is finally within weeks of suiting up for the Brooklyn Nets. Sidelined last season while recovering from surgery on his Achilles tendon, he begins training camp this week on a team that can contend for the NBA title if he can be as good as he was before his injury. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, file)

BROOKLYN — Tuesday saw a sight Nets fans have been waiting for since the summer of 2019: a healthy Kevin Durant.

The 2-time NBA Champion says all goes according to plan so far.

“I feel good playing,” Durant said. “I’m not worried about awards or anything like that. I feel good though.”

Feeling good is a huge step to recovery. It’s been a year and a half since durant tore an achilles in the NBA Finals.

“But the first days of the achilles was three months long, you couldn’t walk or run, you had to use a scooter,” Durant explained. “Those milestones, learning how to walk, learning how to run, jump again and getting used to certain movements, that’s underestimated. People don’t realize that.”

It’s still uncertain if Durant will take the floor on Dec. 13, when the Nets open the pre-season. Durant doesn’t have any limitations in practice but the entire Nets’ camp is being extra cautious.

The same approach is being taken with Kyrie Irving, limited to 20 games last season due to a shoulder injury.

“It’s probably unlikely that they both play 72 games,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. It’s such a layoff for both of them — in particular Kevin, coming off one of the toughest injuries to deal with as a basketball player.”

Durant says he still isn’t sure if he can be the star NBA fans saw before his injury. He won’t know that until the games are for real.

“I’ve been in the league 14 years, even if I didn’t have any achilles injury, I probably wouldn’t be 100%,” Durant said. “It’s the wear and tear over time. I feel solid though.”