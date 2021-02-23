Curry leads Warriors past Knicks as fans return to MSG

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry moves past New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel (3) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in New York. (Wendell Cruz/Pool Photo via AP)

MANHATTAN — Stephen Curry welcomed fans back to Madison Square Garden with another big night in the building, scoring 37 points and leading the Golden State Warriors to a 114-106 victory over the New York Knicks.

Curry, who owns a 50-point game and a triple-double in the arena, returned from a one-game absence to make the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:38 left.

He scored 26 points in the second half and added six rebounds and six assists.

This performance came in the first NBA game at Madison Square Garden with fans since the Knicks beat Detroit last March 8, days before the season was suspended as the coronavirus was about to begin pummeling New York.