NBA tells teams it plans March 7 All-Star Game in Atlanta

The NBA has told its teams it expects to finalize plans in the coming week to have an All-Star Game in Atlanta.

The game and skills competitions will be held on March 7, the NBA told clubs in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

It remains unclear when players would have to report to Atlanta and how testing will work there, or if fans will be part of the game.

According to ESPN, one detail that is still being ironed out deals with safety protocols, which has players supposedly arriving on Saturday and leaving on Sunday under tight quarantines.

According to the memo, rules detailed about the All-Star game included no international travel, daily testing for players, and teams must return to their respected markets “no later than the second day before the team’s first game after the break,” ESPN reported.

When it comes to international travel, the league thinks if players leave the U.S., they might not be able to reenter in a timely fashion.

The league said it expects to agree to terms with the National Basketball Players Association on testing protocols that will apply to all players during the break.