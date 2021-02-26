NBA suspends Timberwolves star Malik Beasley 12 games after guilty plea

FILE – Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) handles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The National Basketball Association announced Thursday that Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is suspended 12 games without pay for an incident that occurred during the offseason in September.

In a press release, the league said the suspension would go into effect Saturday.

Beasley’s suspension stems from him pleading guilty to a felony charge of threatening to commit a crime of violence to terrorize another person, the NBA said in the statement.

According to Yahoo! Sports, Beasley threatened a family with an assault rifle after they had stopped in front of his home during a parade of homes tour back on Sept. 26.

Beasley was arrested in October and pled guilty in December, ESPN reported.

According to Yahoo!, he will serve 120 days in a corrections facility once the season is over.