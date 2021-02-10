NBA reaffirms national anthem policy after Mark Cuban decides not to play it at Dallas home games

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, the NBA logo is displayed at center court during an NBA first-round playoff basketball game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

The National Basketball Association issued a statement Wednesday reaffirming the league’s rule on playing the national anthem at games. It comes after one team’s owner has said they will not play it.

“With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy,” the short statement reads.

Earlier this week, the national anthem was not played at a Dallas Mavericks game. It was the first time the team had fans in the arena.

The team’s owner, Mark Cuban, says he had decided before this season began not to play the national anthem before his team’s home games. He did not elaborate on his decision not to play the anthem, saying nobody had noticed.

The Mavericks played their first 10 regular-season home games without fans.