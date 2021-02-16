NBA postpones several Spurs, Hornets games due to COVID-19

A detail showing the NBA logo on the New York Knicks new away game uniform that is displayed during a news conference, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2012, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The National Basketball Associated is dealing with several COVID cases, which are now affecting games.

In a press release on Tuesday, the league announced that three games for the San Antonio Spurs and the next two games for the Charlotte Hornets had been postponed per the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols.

The Spurs games affected are Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Saturday against the New York Knicks, and Monday against the Indiana Pacers.

For the Hornets, their Wednesday game against the Chicago Bulls and Friday’s game against the Denver Nuggets have been postponed.

According to the news release, four Spurs players have tested positive, and the Hornets are going through contact tracing after last playing the Spurs.