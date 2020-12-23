NBA postpones game between Thunder-Rockets due to COVID-19

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, the NBA logo is displayed at center court during an NBA first-round playoff basketball game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. On Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, the league had to postpone the Thunder-Rockets season opener due to Houston not having enough players to play due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

The National Basketball Association postponed Wednesday’s season opener against the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder due to the Rockets not having enough players to play due to COVID-19.

The league said that three Rockets players had COVID-19 tests come back that were positive or inconclusive. After contact tracing, the four Rockets players were quarantined.

The league also announced that Rockets superstar James Harden would be unavailable due to a violation of the Health and Safety Protocols.

According to ESPN, the league was investigating whether or not Harden had violated the league’s COVID-19 protocols when a video circulated online of him partying maskless at a club.

“All other Rockets players were tested again today, and all returned negative results,” the league said.

According to the league, eight players have to be available for a game to take place.