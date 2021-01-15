NBA fines Irving $50,000 for health and safety violations

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

BROOKLYN — The NBA fined Kyrie Irving $50,000 on Friday for violating its health and safety protocols, and said he could return to team activities with the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

The league added that he would be fined for each game he misses during a five-day quarantine period that would end Saturday if he continues to test negative for the coronavirus.

Irving has missed the last five games while away from the Nets for personal reasons. He was seen in a video on social media during his absence at an indoor family party while not wearing a mask.

The league’s protocols prohibit attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments.

Irving is the second player to be fined for that. The other is his new teammate, James Harden.

In December, Irving was was fined $25,000 by the NBA for not speaking to the media during preseason.

