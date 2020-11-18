NBA Draft 2020: Who will be selected first overall?

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, LaMelo Ball of the Illawarra Hawks brings the ball up during a game against the Sydney Kings in the Australian Basketball League in Sydney. LaMelo Ball is expected to be one of the top picks in the NBA Draft, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

Who will be drafted first overall in Wednesday’s NBA Draft?

There isn’t a consensus No. 1 pick this year because the coronavirus pandemic upended March Madness. Hence, college basketball players could not make any impression or allow NBA teams to evaluate players.

The draft typically occurs in June, but the league changed it multiple times before officials decided to do it virtually due to the pandemic.

Commissioner Adam Silver, along with Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum, will announce the selections live at ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

ESPN will have live cameras set to look into 17 team draft rooms, USA Today reported.

The first overall pick belongs to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and it’s projected that they’ll take LaMelo Ball. Still, he could also go No. 2 to Golden State Warriors or No. 3 to Charlotte Hornets.

According to ESPN, other top prospects in this year’s draft are Georgia guard Anthony Edwards and Memphis center James Wiseman.

Here is a complete list of the draft order for round one:

1. Minnesota

2. Golden State

3. Charlotte

4. Chicago Bulls

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Atlanta Hawks

7. Detroit Pistons

8. New York Knicks

9. Washington Wizards

10. Phoenix Suns

11. San Antonio Spurs

12. Sacramento Kings

13. New Orleans Pelicans

14. Boston Celtics

15. Orlando Magic

16. Portland Trail Blazers

17. Minnesota Timberwolves

18. Dallas Mavericks

19. Brooklyn Nets

20. Miami Heat

21. Philadelphia 76ers

22. Denver Nuggets

23. Utah Jazz

24. Milwaukee Bucks

25. Oklahoma City Thunder

26. Boston Celtics

27. New York Knicks

28. Oklahoma City Thunder* (Los Angeles Lakers traded 28th pick in exchange for a trade involving OKC’s Dennis Schröder)

29. Toronto Raptors

30. Boston Celtics

The pre-draft coverage on ESPN will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the draft at 8 p.m. ET.