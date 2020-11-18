NBA Draft 2020: Who will be selected first overall?

Who will be drafted first overall in Wednesday’s NBA Draft?
There isn’t a consensus No. 1 pick this year because the coronavirus pandemic upended March Madness. Hence, college basketball players could not make any impression or allow NBA teams to evaluate players.
The draft typically occurs in June, but the league changed it multiple times before officials decided to do it virtually due to the pandemic.
Commissioner Adam Silver, along with Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum, will announce the selections live at ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.
ESPN will have live cameras set to look into 17 team draft rooms, USA Today reported.
The first overall pick belongs to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and it’s projected that they’ll take LaMelo Ball. Still, he could also go No. 2 to Golden State Warriors or No. 3 to Charlotte Hornets.
According to ESPN, other top prospects in this year’s draft are Georgia guard Anthony Edwards and Memphis center James Wiseman.
Here is a complete list of the draft order for round one:
1. Minnesota
2. Golden State
3. Charlotte
4. Chicago Bulls
5. Cleveland Cavaliers
6. Atlanta Hawks
7. Detroit Pistons
8. New York Knicks
9. Washington Wizards
10. Phoenix Suns
11. San Antonio Spurs
12. Sacramento Kings
13. New Orleans Pelicans
14. Boston Celtics
15. Orlando Magic
16. Portland Trail Blazers
17. Minnesota Timberwolves
18. Dallas Mavericks
19. Brooklyn Nets
20. Miami Heat
21. Philadelphia 76ers
22. Denver Nuggets
23. Utah Jazz
24. Milwaukee Bucks
25. Oklahoma City Thunder
26. Boston Celtics
27. New York Knicks
28. Oklahoma City Thunder* (Los Angeles Lakers traded 28th pick in exchange for a trade involving OKC’s Dennis Schröder)
29. Toronto Raptors
30. Boston Celtics
The pre-draft coverage on ESPN will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the draft at 8 p.m. ET.