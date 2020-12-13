Murray throws TD, Cards end 3-game skid, beat red-hot Giants

by: Associated Press

Cardinals Giants Football

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, left, tries to grab a loose ball while being tackled by Arizona Cardinals’ Haason Reddick during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.— Haason Reddick had a franchise-record five sacks and the Arizona Cardinals spoiled the return of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones by moving back into a playoff spot with a 26-7 victory over New York on Sunday.

The win snapped a three-game skid for the Cardinals (7-6) and ended a four-game winning streak that had moved the Giants (5-8) to the top of the NFC East.

Mike Nugent came off the practice squad and added his first four field goals in more than a year and Kenyan Drake score on a 1-yard dive.

The Cardinals finished with eight sacks.

