Murray runs for TD, throws another, Cardinals rip 0-5 Jets

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (5) dives for yardage while under pressure from Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (33) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in East Rutherford. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.— The Arizona Cardinals came to MetLife Stadium and like every other team this season found a cure-all for their woes.

They beat up a winless team from New York’s rotten NFL apple.

Kyler Murray ran for a touchdown and threw another as the Cardinals snapped a two-game losing streak with a 30-10 victory over the Jets.

It put Jets coach Adam Gase’s future further in jeopardy after an 0-5 start.

Murray ran for a 2-yard touchdown and hit DeAndre Hopkins on a 37-yard strike on a day the Cardinals (3-2) had 496 yards in total offense.